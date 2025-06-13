International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 782.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:IGT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.