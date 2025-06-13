Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 61,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,851,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after acquiring an additional 220,251 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0952 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

