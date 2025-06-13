Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 120,050.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,551,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PCEF opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.77.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

