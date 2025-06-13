Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,878 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

