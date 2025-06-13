Iowa State Bank Buys 1,044 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day moving average is $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

