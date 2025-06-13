IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

NYSE IQV opened at $158.88 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.98.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

