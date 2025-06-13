IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.94. IRIDEX shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 27,516 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRIDEX Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 192.95%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRIDEX

In other IRIDEX news, Director Beverly A. Huss bought 25,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,019.58. This trade represents a 38.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,479 shares of company stock worth $51,417. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 3.09% of IRIDEX worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

