iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,542,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,651,000 after acquiring an additional 521,411 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after acquiring an additional 428,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

