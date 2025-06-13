iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.57. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

