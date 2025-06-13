iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,888,000. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,548,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.