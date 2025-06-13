iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,621,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,406 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 254,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $130.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average is $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

