iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 107,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSG. Amundi increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 0.0%

GSG stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.28. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

