JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cannonball Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DV stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in DoubleVerify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DoubleVerify by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

