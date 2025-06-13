John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6,079.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,326,000 after purchasing an additional 123,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,509,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,823,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,892 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,474,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

