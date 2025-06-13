JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALNY. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.58.

Shares of ALNY opened at $304.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $152.30 and a fifty-two week high of $310.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,781,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

