JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.30.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $199.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $558.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1248 Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 501.9% in the first quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 19.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 56.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

