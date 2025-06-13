Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,178,215 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance
About Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.
Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.
