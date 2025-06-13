Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.18. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Up 2.9%

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. It owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases.

