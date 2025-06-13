Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,424.08 ($19.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,550 ($21.10). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,546 ($21.05), with a volume of 272,265 shares traded.

Keller Group Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,472.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,424.08. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Keller Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

About Keller Group

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,396 ($19.01), for a total transaction of £192,033.76 ($261,448.28). Also, insider David Burke sold 33,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,408 ($19.17), for a total value of £475,523.84 ($647,411.63). Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

