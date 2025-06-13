Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.50 and traded as high as C$64.50. Linamar shares last traded at C$64.30, with a volume of 63,716 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC cut shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$82.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Linamar from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts cut Linamar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 4,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.96, for a total value of C$247,848.00. 33.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

