Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.50 and traded as high as C$64.50. Linamar shares last traded at C$64.30, with a volume of 63,716 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC cut shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$82.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Linamar from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts cut Linamar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Report on Linamar
Linamar Trading Up 0.3%
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 4,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.96, for a total value of C$247,848.00. 33.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Linamar
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.