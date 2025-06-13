Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Position Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.32 and its 200-day moving average is $194.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $222.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

