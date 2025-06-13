Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €416.39 ($484.17) and traded as high as €417.20 ($485.12). Linde shares last traded at €409.40 ($476.05), with a volume of 9,043 shares traded.

Linde Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €401.19 and its 200 day moving average is €416.39.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

