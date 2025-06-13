LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $15.56. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 202,942 shares changing hands.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.