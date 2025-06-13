LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $15.56. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 202,942 shares changing hands.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
