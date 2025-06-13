Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $468.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

