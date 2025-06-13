L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €353.67 ($411.24) and traded as high as €383.15 ($445.52). L’Oréal shares last traded at €378.30 ($439.88), with a volume of 318,795 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €369.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €353.67.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

