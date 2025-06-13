Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100,824 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,427,000 after buying an additional 2,042,677 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,608,000 after buying an additional 1,174,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after buying an additional 2,952,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,467,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,834,000 after buying an additional 541,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,257.90. This represents a 106.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.