Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,742,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,309,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,676,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 150,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,912,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 86,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MPW opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

