Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

