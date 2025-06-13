Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MLPX opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.77. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

