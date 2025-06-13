Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SLM by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

SLM Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $34.55.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $374.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.83 million. SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. SLM’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

