Merit Financial Group LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $208.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.35. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $208.75.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

