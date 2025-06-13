Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 146.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASX opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.62 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

