Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,194,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Vestis by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 140,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vestis by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after buying an additional 382,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vestis by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after buying an additional 188,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Price Performance

NYSE:VSTS opened at $6.17 on Friday. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $813.10 million, a P/E ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.81 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 70,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $431,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,551.70. This trade represents a 30.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 377,277 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $2,222,161.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,380,501 shares in the company, valued at $108,261,150.89. The trade was a 2.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 880,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,271,632. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

View Our Latest Report on Vestis

About Vestis

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.