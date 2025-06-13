Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Emerging Markets Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,941,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,454,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.59. Emerging Markets Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $41.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62.

About Emerging Markets Internet ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.