Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.97.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.2%

INVH opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

