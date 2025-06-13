Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,029,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 2,224,913 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,384,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,474,000 after buying an additional 1,189,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 434,728 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 900,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 313,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

