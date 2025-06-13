Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in News by 2,392.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in News by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. News Co. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

