Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,611 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $47,938.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,107.10. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $35,250.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,887.64. This represents a 37.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

