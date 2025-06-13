Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,373 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

