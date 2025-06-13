Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,213 Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGCB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,821,000 after acquiring an additional 93,150 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,659 shares during the period. SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 46,494 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGCB opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

