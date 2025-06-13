Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,190.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,101.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,204.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.11.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

