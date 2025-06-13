Millennium Management LLC Has $163,000 Stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,975 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in VinFast Auto were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in VinFast Auto by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

VinFast Auto stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.89. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VinFast Auto ( NASDAQ:VFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21,843.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that VinFast Auto Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

VFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

