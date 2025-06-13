Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GTLB. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -136.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. GitLab has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. GitLab’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. This represents a 23.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $167,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,448.14. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,584 shares of company stock worth $23,192,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 507,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after acquiring an additional 210,081 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in GitLab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

