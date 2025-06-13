Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of MNST opened at $63.69 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

