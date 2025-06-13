Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,329.20. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,235. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 252,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 75,331 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

