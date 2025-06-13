MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.25 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.37). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.37), with a volume of 3,910 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.25.
In other news, insider Connie Mixon acquired 73,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £19,110 ($26,017.70). 19.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.
