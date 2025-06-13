National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2025

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZYGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.68 and traded as high as $13.06. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 141,356 shares traded.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.05%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.