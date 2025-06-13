National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.68 and traded as high as $13.06. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 141,356 shares traded.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.05%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.