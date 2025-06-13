NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,703 Shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) by 170,300.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 74,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95.

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

