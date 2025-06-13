NBC Securities Inc. Grows Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 172,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 972.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares during the period.

IDRV stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $149.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.31.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

