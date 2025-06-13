NBC Securities Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT – Free Report) by 149,900.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF Trading Up 0.2%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.56. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (MAYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYT was launched on Apr 28, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

